Zaka Israel Need You Now! HELP US!

The morning of October 7, during the closing of the Sukkot holiday, will be forever etched in our memories as one of the darkest days in the history of the State of Israel and for Jewish communities worldwide.

Duby Weissenstern, CEO of ZAKA, who is working alongside the volunteers in the field: “We are witnessing difficult sights that we have never seen before in ZAKA. Even the veteran ZAKA volunteers who are working on the scenes are struggling to digest the sights and the magnitude of the disaster.”