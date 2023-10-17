Zaka Israel Need You Now! HELP US!
Israel is under attack! Our volunteers are in urgent need of safety equipment, medical supplies, first aid kits, and more.
-
$2,779,405Of $3,000,000
-
4Days left
-
2781Donors
-
Campaign End Method
5 Campaigns | 0 Loved campaigns
The morning of October 7, during the closing of the Sukkot holiday, will be forever etched in our memories as one of the darkest days in the history of the State of Israel and for Jewish communities worldwide.
Duby Weissenstern, CEO of ZAKA, who is working alongside the volunteers in the field: “We are witnessing difficult sights that we have never seen before in ZAKA. Even the veteran ZAKA volunteers who are working on the scenes are struggling to digest the sights and the magnitude of the disaster.”
Why now?
Despite our experience and dedication, we never anticipated such immense horror. The intensity of the crisis overwhelmed our resources, and now we find ourselves continuing our noble mission with a significant lack of medical supplies and safety equipment.
Israel is steeling itself for a conflict that might extend for weeks, if not months. And through it all, ZAKA will remain on the frontline, ready to serve wherever and whenever needed.
Our volunteers are in dire need of safety equipment, medical supplies, first aid kits, and more!
In this time of crisis, we are reaching out for your utmost support!
Be our beacon of light in this darkest hour. With you by our side, we will prevail.
Stand with Israel!
Stand with Zaka!
Help us continue our sacred mission!
Am Israel Hai
